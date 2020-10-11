Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Village Head of Runji, Auchan Ward, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has been reportedly assassinated by gunmen in his house on Sunday morning.

The slain traditional father had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

One of his children, Suleiman Musa, who is also the Village Head of Rafin Rogo confirmed the development to a media source that his father was shot four times by the attackers killing him instantly.

According to Musa, “the gunmen invaded the Sarki’s house around 2:00 am on Sunday. They operated without any resistance and they killed him at exactly 2:30 am.

“They scaled the fence to access the compound, after which they broke into the house and brought him to his outer lounge where they shot him.

“The attackers came purposely to kill him not to collect anything from him because he offered to give them money, they refused, he offered them his car, they refused, they said, they were sent to kill him”, he said.

The chairman of Ikara local government, Alhaji Salisu Ibrahim, who also confirmed the unfortunate incident said, the gunmen invaded the residence of the deceased at Ranji village at about 2 am on Sunday and shot him dead instantly.

Salisu said, the local government council has deployed security personnel to the area and assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book to face the wrath of the law.

He urged people of the area to report any suspicious movement to the concerned authorities for prompt action.