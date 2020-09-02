Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Anti- Corruption and Public Complaints Commission has arraigned the village head of Saya-Saya village IN Albasu Local Government Area of the state before an Upper Sharia Court sitting in Shahuci, Kano city, over alleged misappropriating the salaries of ward heads under his domain.

Counsel to the Commission, Muhammad Tijjani Tahir, informed the Court that the village head had been pocketing the salaries of three deceased ward heads as well as those of two of his sons, who are also ward heads under his jurisdiction.

A witness, Usaini Muhammad told the court that the village head had been collecting the salary of Domawa ward head, Adamu Madaki, who had passed away about five years ago and that of the ward head of Fiddalani, Musa Sale, who had died nine months ago. “Since the Domawa and Fiddalani Ward heads died, the village head did not officially inform the district head for their successors to be appointed to the position. The Rinshe Ward head also died 12 years ago, but the Village head had recently appointed his successor illegally as only the district head has the right to appoint a ward head,” he alleged.

Another witness, Babannan Shinge, who is a Ward head in Saya Saya, said the village head had been collecting the salaries of his two sons, who are ward heads, adding that the sons, being civil servants, were not entitled to salaries as the government had barred civil servants from collecting double salaries.

“Sa’idu Tijjani, the ward head of Sarmuku is a policeman while Junaid Tijjani, the ward head of Kala Haddi is working under SUBEB, but their father (Tijjani Fulani) did not inform the government to stop their salaries.” Shinge said.