Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The traditional head of Koseomi Village in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Ifeolu Oladele has been reportedly missing shortly after his palace was attacked and burnt by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the palace was razed in 2017 and since then the whereabouts of the village head was unknown.

The community has therefore cried out over the incidence and called on security agencies to help find their kinsman.

According to a statement issued by the Oladele’s family and made available to Daily Sun, the village head was seen last in 2017 and all efforts to find him yielded no result.

The statement breads “this is to inform the general public that Chief Ifeolu Oladele has disappeared from home. He was missing shortly after his palace was attacked and burnt down on March 18, 2017 by unknown gunmen who are hell-bent at getting rid of him because of the throne he occupies but he managed to escape.

“A similar incident had occurred a day after he celebrated his birthday on July 27, 1998 and few weeks after he ascended the throne of his late father, Chief Raphael Oladele. He sustained gunshots injuries in the incident.

“The attackers were suspected to be the enemies of his late father and the enemies of the throne, especially those who are against his ascension.”