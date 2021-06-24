From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the kidnapping of a village head in Ibadan, Chief Tafa Apanpa, and his wife, on Tuesday evening, by gunmen.

The village head and his wife, according to reports, were abducted at Araromi village, Bakatari, which is a boundary community between Oyo and Ogun states.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident said adequate efforts were on to secure the release of the victims.

Meanwhile, a commercial motorcyclist and his two passengers were crushed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by a truck carrying bottled soft drinks, yesterday morning.

The three persons who lost their lives in the road accident which occurred at Total Garden, Ibadan, comprised two males and a female. Two other persons also sustained varying degrees of injury during the accident.

Eyewitness account revealed that some tyres of the truck went over the three passengers who died and government officials had to use shovels to remove their remains from the tarred road.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Oyo State, Mrs. Uche Winifred Chukwurah, who confirmed the incident said five people were involved in the accident.

She said: “The fault was brake failure, according to the report. Five persons were involved, three male adults and two female adults. And then, two people were injured. While three persons were killed, two males and one female.”