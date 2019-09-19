Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, a neigbour to the assassinated village Head of Kadunu in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, said he escaped the gunmen’s attack by whiskers.

Ibrahim narrated his ordeal to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Mangu.

NAN reports that the village head, Alhaji Mohammed Bayero, was killed by the assassins at his residence on Sept. 15 at Langai, Kadunu while watching Television with his children.

Ibrahim said himself and his brother, who were neighbours to the late Bayero, had rushed outside when they heard gunshots to enquire what was happening, but saw the assassins outside, and therefore, fled for their dear lives.

Unfortunately for him, he said, before they could get to their door, the gunmen fired at them and in the process, he (Ibrahim) got shot in his thigh and fell down, but was helped into the house by his brother.

The victim, who spoke to NAN in his hospital bed in Nakowa Hospital, Mangu, said, “l am grateful to God for sparing my life from the hands of the wicked attackers and assassins.”

“It was around 8. 20 p.m. of Sept. 15 that the incident happened. We first heard a laud noise that attracted our attention and my brother and l rushed out to enquire what was going on.

“On coming out we saw the assassins and people running away from the scene of the incident.

“We were then so scared and really ran for our dear lives, but unfortunately for me, a bullet got me by my thigh and hit me to the ground just before we could open the door of our house to escape.

“But thank God, who showed me mercy and spared my life. This is because the way and manner those assassins shot at my brother and l, we were so scared that they would kill us.

“We didn’t know why we were attacked until very much later we got to know that our village head, Alhaji Mohammed Bayero, has been assassinated by those attackers.

Dr John Mallo, Chief Medical Director, Nakowa Hospital, Mangu, told NAN that Ibrahim was in a stable condition as he was responding to treatment.

“Ibrahim is in a stable condition as he is responding to treatment. The lone bullet that got him has been removed and he is getting better now, “ Mallo said. (NAN)