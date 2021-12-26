From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

On-Air–Personality with Benin, Edo State-based Independent Television and Radio, Sydney Shocker, has bagged the prestigious Village Meeting Award, organized by Maazi Entertainment.

Sydney, who has made his mark as a radio/TV presenter, described the award as one of the best things that has happened to him. “This award is very close to my heart because I didn’t know the nominators of the award. They did their research and at the end, I was nominated. Nobody influenced the voting process. The credibility of the award really thrilled me,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chubby and bearded Shocker has advised artistes to leverage on the social media to push their brands and carve a place for themselves rather than living in the past.

