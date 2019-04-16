Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Some suspects have been arrested in Onunwakpu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over the alleged murder of a herdsman in the community last weekend.

The suspects, it was gathered, were arrested by the people in the community and handed over to the police.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 6, Musa Kimo, in Abakaliki when he paid a courtesy call on the state governor, Chief David Umahi, to inform him about the launching of operation Puff Adder in the state as directed by the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed.

Sometime last year, four residents of the community were killed by suspected herdsmen who invaded the community. The attackers, our correspondent gathered, also destroyed houses, economic trees, and other valuable properties.

Kimo also disclosed that about five war mercenaries had been arrested over the Enyibichiri/Enyigba crisis in Ikwo and Abakaliki council areas of the state in which a family of six including an infant were burnt to ashes with three others shot dead by the warlords.

He said: “Some people have been arrested especially in respect of the gruesome murder of the herdsman in Izzi. Equally some people were arrested; four or five who are mercenaries.

“They are with us, they are at the state CID and they are connected with the general crime that has to do with the conflict.

“I want to believe that investigation is pointing that they are directly or indirectly affected with those killings.

“We will continue to do our best in our professional manner. Our intention is to try as much as possible to declare criminals persona non-grata,” he added.