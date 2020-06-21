Villarreal boss, Javier Calleja has described Samuel Chukwueze as a complete player, but insists he must continue to work hard for the team.

Villarreal has secured nine maximum points from their three matches after the restart, and Chukwueze has contributed two assists out of the three goals his team scored, so far.

Apart from creating two goals of our three matches, the 22-year-old winger is also helping in defensive duty when the team is on the back foot.

Calleja said Chukwueze is finally showing the work the technical has put in to develop him. He added that he can become a great player if he continues working hard.

“We’ve worked a lot and Samu is a very complete player. If he continues on this path, he’ll become a really top footballer,” Calleja said.

The Eagles winger has three goals and four assists in 28 league appearances for Villarreal this season.