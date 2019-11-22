Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ forward, Samuel Chukwueze, has been recognised by his Spanish club, Villarreal as one of the stars they are proud of at the just concluded international break.

The 20-year-old star was in action for Super Eagles during the 2021African Cup of Nations qualifying series. He netted in the 4-2 victory in an away game against Lesotho and, also, inspired the team to a 2-1 victory against Benin Republic.

The 2015 FIFA Under 17 World Cup gold medalist and 2019 AFCON bronze winner was among the seven Villarreal stars who were on international duty.

On his return, Chukwueze, whose recent exploits never stopped to amaze his fans and teammates, was given a warm embrace when he stormed the training ground of the Yellow Submarine for club action.

“All our internationals are back and training hard. Paut Torres, Gerrard Moreno, Santi Cazorla and Raul Alboil of Spain. Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria and Toko Ekambi of Cameroon,” the club twitted.

In the ongoing season, he has netted two goals in 12 outings and has also inspired the team to 12th position on the Spanish La liga log.

He is expected to be in action in Sunday’s league game at home to Celta Vigo.