Though Samuel Chukwueze has been linked with several top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, his coach at Villarreal said the winger is happy to stay at the La Liga club.

Media reports have even suggested that Villarreal want €80 million for the Super Eagles star.

However, Villarreal coach, Unai Emery has maintained Chukwueze has time to move to a bigger club, but not just yet.

“He is still young and has great potential. He wants to get better every day and he shows that with his achievements for us. He is happy in Villarreal,” Emery said.

“In the future, maybe he can go to another league or another team to get even better. But for the moment he is happy here.”