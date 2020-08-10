Villarreal have stated in clear terms that recent rumours making the rounds in Italy linking Samuel Chukwueze with an impending move to Napoli holds no water.

Italian outfit, Le Bombe de Vlad raised the dust in Naples last week when it reported that Chukwueze could be linking up with close friend, Victor Osimhen who recently signed a mouth-watering deal with the Naples side.

But after several findings to substantiate the rumour, Villarreal USA.com reported that there was no official confirmation from Naples and Villarreal to back up the report.

Although, Le Bombe de Vlad’s report cause heads in Italy to turn with envy after it was rumoured that Napoli are willing to pay €30m given the quality of Samu and high work rate, but Villarrealusa revealed that Napoli are not ready to make any huge signing after breaking it’s transfer record recently.

Samu was instrumental to Villarreal fifth-place finish in Spanish Laliga last season and the Yellow Submarine would be banking on talents in the Europa League next season.

He scored three goals and five assists in 35 appearances for Villarreal last season.