By Bolaji Okunola

Amidst the frenzy of celebration, Villarreal fans have said Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, will forever remain in their memory following his last minute equaliser which sent Bayern Munich out of the ongoing 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Chukwueze’s goal, two minutes from stoppage time, sent the Yellow Submarine through to the Champions League semifinals at the expenses of Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski had levelled the tie on aggregate seven minutes into the second half but an extra minute flick by Chukwueze saw the Germany giant out of the competition.

Gerard Moreno produced a wonderful pass to Chukwueze, who had only been on the pitch for just four minutes. The Nigerian slammed the ball home into the roof of the net sending Villarreal to their first Champions League semifinal in sixteen years.

Reacting to the goal, the fans via, the club’s twitter handle, disclosed that the 23 year-old winger would never be forgotten in the club’s history.

“This is something we will never forget, remember the name chukwueze_8,’ one of the fans twitted.