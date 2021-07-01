Villarreal are interested in signing prolific Nigerian forward, Umar Sadiq but face stiff competition for the signature of the Almeria ace, according to Grada3.

The reigning Europa League champions want to add Sadiq to an attack that helped conquer the continent at the end of the just-concluded season.

But signing the former Nigerian youth international could be a long shot for Villarreal due to their limited finances.

Almeria want nothing less than €30 million for a striker who smashed in 20 league goals in just 40 games in only his debut season in the Spanish Segunda League.

But Villarreal, as per the report, can not cough out such a huge transfer fee despite enjoying a successful campaign lifting the Europa League and finishing in a respectable position in La Liga.

Still, the Yellow Submarines continue to harbour genuine hopes of acquiring Sadiq through other means.

Villarreal are patiently waiting for one of the top European clubs admiring Sadiq to sign the Super Eagles hopeful and make him available on loan for at least a year. They would then take him to the Estadi de la Ceramica temporarily.

