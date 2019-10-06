Super Eagles’ forward, Samuel Chukwueze, is reportedly in talks with eggheads of Spanish La Liga side Villarreal over a long term contract.

According to reports coming out of the Spanish topflight, the Yellow Submarine are excited with Chukwueze’s form since his debut last campaign while he has netted twice alongside one assist, so far, in the new season.

Interestingly, reports suggest Villarreal intends to table a bumper deal with huge buyout clause of €60 million for Chukwueze, in a bid to scare off potential suitors from the Nigerian international.

At the last count, Villarreal chiefs have reportedly commenced talks with the player’s representative, with a task of persuading the Eagles winger to commit his future to the La iga outfit.

He emerged the young player of the year for Villarreal and Nigeria last campaign, courtesy of his impressive form last season. The youngster recently made the list of the 49 emerging talents for Tutto sports golden boy award.

Chukwueze, who has two goals to his name for the Yellow Submarines this season, is expected to join Super Eagles teammate next week ahead of the October 13 friendly against Brazil in Singapore.