Bunmi Ogunyale

Liverpool and its eternal rival, Manchester City will have to cough out €60 million (N23billion), for the services of Nigerian whizkid Samuel Chukwueze.

Reports from Spain had it that Villarreal had increased the release clause of a reported Liverpool and Manchester City target.

Chukwueze was one of the breakout stars of La Liga last season, with the winger scoring eight goals in 38 appearances in all competitions in his first season at the top level.

At the start of the summer, the 20-year-old was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Man City, having made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League after missing out on a move to Arsenal as a teenager.

However, no genuine offers materialised, meaning the winger would continue his development in Spain.

His tenure in La Liga looked set to increase further, with reports that Chukwueze – described as the ‘next Arjen Robben’ – is in line for a new contract that will see his exit clause rise from €60m.

It will represent a blow for any Premier League club keeping tabs on him with a view to a future bid – with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also said to be hovering – although it was claimed that the winger will not rush into accepting the deal if other clubs are interested.