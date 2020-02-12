European champions, Liverpool and Chelsea will have to break the transfer record for an African player to sign Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze, in the summer, if a recent report by Spanish sports daily, Marca, is anything to go by.

The Villarreal winger now has an increased release clause of €100 million (approximately N39 billion), which has to be triggered by an interested club before he can shred his agreement with the Yellow Submarine. If Chukwueze’s release clause is activated, the Diamond Academy product will become the most expensive African footballer in history, surpassing the €80 million Arsenal coughed up to acquire Nicolas Pépé from Lille in August 2019.

According to the reliable France Football, Liverpool attempted to sign Chukwueze in the winter transfer market by making an offer of €35 million.

Jurgen Klopp was in the market for a right winger to provide cover for Mohamed Salah, but Villarreal deemed the amount offered by the Anfield side insufficient.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is the latest English Premier League club linked with a move for Chukwueze.

The Daily Mail reported that The Citizens, Chelsea and Liverpool are considering a summer move for the Nigeria international.

Aged 20, the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year nominee has played 64 official matches for Villarreal’s first team, scoring 12 goals and has seven assists to his name.

Chukwueze is under contract with the Castellón club until June 30, 2023.