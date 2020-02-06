Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Villarreal of Spain star, Samuel Chukwueze has been tasked for blood donation, following his club charity programme billed for February 7.

Chukwueze, whose impressive form had fetched him several applauds from fans and resident of Villarreal would be on ground with other Yellows to donate blood for the needy in the vicinity.

The blood donation programme, which is also opened to fans and players of the Yellow Submarine would be staged at the club venue in Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal, who is currently maintaining the 7th position on the Spanish La-liga table, unfolded this plan on its official twitter handle.

The club posted: “#Endavant Solidaritat. Yellows, on Friday, you can give blood at La Ceramica. Fans will be able to take part in the charity event on 7th February in the Preferencia stand,” the club announced.

Meanwhile, club official website also expressed donor would be gifted two tickets for league match at the venue, while players would be rewarded by Frost-trol, official club sponsor.

Aside the Nigerian soccer star, famous Yellow Submarine players Santi Cazorla, Carlos Bacca, Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno and host of others would be tempted for donation at the 24, 000 capacity stadium.