President of Spanish La Liga side, Villarreal, Fernando Roig has put to bed, talks of a €45m buy out clause in the deal of Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze, who is subject to interest from some top clubs in Europe, Owngoalnigeria.com understood.

Linked with a move away if Villarreal fails to beat the drop to the second division in Spain, the 19-year old who was enjoying a near perfect breakthrough season at the club, following his promotion from the youth ranks reportedly has a buy out clause in the region of €45m.

The clause was said to be the figure quoted when the club extended his deal in the summer by three more years, but according to the president of the team he is worth more than that because the clause carried a provision for increase based on first team appearance.