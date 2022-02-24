By Steve Agbota

Lagos State Motor Dealers Association have concluded to shut down all car lots across the Lagos State over the controversial Vehicles Identification Number (VIN) valuation for imported used cars into the country.

The association stated this in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Olanira Tia said the members decided to shut down all its car lots in Lagos State in solidarity with the Nigerian Association of Freight Forwarders current action.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The statement reads in part: “At General meeting held on February 24, 2022, the Association decided that all members should shut down their car lots (Autos sales showrooms) on Friday, February 25, 2022 from morning till 12 noon, in solidarity with the current strike action embarked upon by Nigerian Association of Freight forwarders (Clearing Agents) against the sharp increase in the costs of clearing a car at the Nation’s ports.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Auto dealers should understand that these body is fighting our course because the higher the cost of clearing a car, the more unaffordable it becomes.”

According to the statement, it was also decided that any Auto Dealer that fails to abide by this decision will have his/her showroom chained (locked up) by our taskforce till on Monday, February 28, 2022 as the only penalty for disobedience.