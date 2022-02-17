By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, Comptroller Festus Okun, has described the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation mode being implemented as one that would increase transparency, raise revenue collection and engender predictability.

Okun who described the improved mode of duty collection on vehicular cargo as being in line with the modernisation of the service processes also said it would bring about uniformity of value across all customs commands in Nigeria.

According to him, it would eradicate human contacts, remove discretionary duty value borne out of sentiments and address the problem of having variations in the value of the same vehicle model and age in various commands of the NCS.

While urging importers, licensed customs agents and freight forwarders to open up their minds to the new reality, he said it would not only increase collection as it will facilitate trade by saving time.

He advised licenced customs agents not to be caught on the wrong side of the law as the robust audit system in the service would unveil infractions and demand for revenue evaded.

The CAC added that with the VIN valuation, the longer time hitherto spent on raising value will be saved and more importation processed within a short time.

The Comptroller also advised them to embrace the change as efforts have begun to enlighten them on the VIN.

He said a recent stakeholders meeting held with the port users at PTML was targeted at keeping them abreast with the new policy on valuation for imported vehicles into Nigeria.

“I will now relate VIN to some of the core principles of trade facilitation. Like, you can look at the trade facilitation agreement and the Kyoto Convention; what are they all saying?

“It’s about processes and procedures that need to be simplified, to have harmonisation, to put integrity into the system for uniformity, predictability and all these this VIN system does .

“By using it to generate appropriate duties and taxes to be paid, it means that it is predictable and there is the harmonisation between all ports and terminals across the country. The human interface will be removed, and this brings integrity into the system. How does this encourage revenue generation?,” he added.

He said there would be harmonisation and absence of discretion because discretion is what has been causing a lot of issues, where people bring emotions into official transactions, adding that more revenue is expected, also, when there is predictability in the system, people will be encouraged to trade more, leading to more revenue.

“When there is uniformity, there will be peace, because people will know that whatever is obtainable here is the same as all over and when something is predictable, it means that route is made more user friendly and people will rather come and make their transactions than go elsewhere.

“It’s not like the NCS will relent in its enforcement of law but people will be encouraged to come into the system and do the appropriate thing. This will lead to a decrease in smuggling. For example, during our meeting on Tuesday, some of them said they could not proceed with their declaration because the VIN number wasn’t going.

“I told them immediately that whoever has the problem should come to the office, but till today, nobody has come to my office. So, people are just trying to say they have one issue or the other, but they haven’t really brought it to the fore.

“I appeal to them to continue engaging in the area of misconceptions and understanding, to let us know things that are confusing to them. Our doors are wide open, and they can always walk into any of these offices to get clarification on any of the issues. And when they have any legitimate complaint, probably from a declaration, they can just come forward,” he added.