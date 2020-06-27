Eight-time All-Star selection, Vince Carter, is retiring from the NBA after a record 22-year career in the league.

Carter announced his retirement on Thursday, during his podcast “Winging it with Vince Carter.”

The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of the season that this would be his last in the NBA.

Carter’s 22 seasons are the most in NBA history.

Carter started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento, and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta.