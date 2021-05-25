By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

The Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) has announced more partnerships for its upcoming event, tagged NITRA TECHNOLOGY FORUM 2021.

The event, which will hold on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at CitiHeight Hotel and Virtually on Zoom now has web-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Vintage Confluence LLC, Nigeria’s CWG Plc, Medallion, Layer3 Limited and ATCON joining other leading stakeholders to set issues around the growth of data hosting, preservation and utilisation in the country.

Vintage Confluence LLC is a leading global organization that offers solutions to Cryptocurrency Investors who need to sell their bulk Bitcoins in exchange for cash in Nigeria & South Africa.

The company’s mission is to provide traders with the most comprehensive Web-based trading platform available with no hassle or verification.

Vintage Confluence LLC is the most reliable, fastest and cheap e-currency exchanger with collective experience dating back to the origin of Bitcoin, providing thousands of satisfied customers with the right rates, at the right place, and at the right time.

As an active leader and certified vendor in the cryptocurrency industry since 2019, Vintage Confluence has been able to provide amazing exchange rates and quick execution of payment from small orders to large orders. This platform provides a seamless interface between the trader and Vintage Confluence as its Vendor.