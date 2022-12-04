From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Officers Mayor, have inducted honourary and regular mayors in Abuja.

The move is to expand the scope of volunteerism in traffic control and enforcement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Squadron Leader and National Coordinator of RTO/VIO Mayors, Dr Yusuf John Suberu, in his welcome remarks, expressed optimism on the numbers of responses to participate in the volunteerism.

Suberu said the responses marked important aspect of service delivery to the society and also an enterprise to undertake daunting task.

He explained that a volunteer is a person who works for an organisation without the offer of gratification or without being paid for services delivered.

On his part, the Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Service, Abuja, Dr Bello Abdul-Lateef, called for more volunteerism from people on traffic-related matters.

Bello also said the directorate and other vehicle inspection offices cannot do it alone, adding that with lending of hands, difficulties could be eased.

Bello commended the VIO honourary and regular mayors, saying that despite their tight schedule, they agreed to render service to humanity, particularly taking the complication of traffic control and enforcement.

Also speaking, the senator representing Kogi Central, Senator Yakubu Oseni, promised to raise motions and possibly sponsor bills on how to give legislative backing to volunteerism in traffic management and control, going by the important role it plays.