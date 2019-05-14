Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Three officials of the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) on Tuesday morning allegedly attacked and killed a man, Chief Geoffrey Mgbada, along Ezza Road near Presco Junction, Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

According to sources, the deceased was riding with his wife in his vehicle before he was abruptly forced to stop by the officers.

He was said to have alighted from the vehicle before an altercation ensued which reportedly led to an attack on him.

He was said to have been pushed to the ground and he hit his head on a concrete pavement. He reportedly went into a coma.

Speaking to newsmen at the Second Phase of the Accident and Emergency unit of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA 2), the son of the deceased, Mr Chijioke Mgbada, said that his father had been confirmed dead.

He said that his mother had returned home wailing that her husband had been beaten to a coma but when he got to the hospital, he met a different scenario as his father had been confirmed dead.

Before his demise, the deceased was the Secretary of the Divine Mandate Elders Council and a member of the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB).