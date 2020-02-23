Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Federal Capital Territory Command, Wadata Bodinga, has promised to generate over N5 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020, from sales of plate numbers and fines from traffic defaulters, as against the N3.5 billion realised in 2019.

Bodinga, who spoke to reporters recently in Abuja, explained that the funds would be used to pay the FCT administration for the equipment it purchased for personnel and manpower provided.

According to him, “this year, by the special grace of God, to push with the range of N4 to N5 billion to ensure that we have paid the administration of their investment in terms of finance, equipment and manpower. We believe that with this, especially, if we have enabling laws in place it would a big area which will provide us with an avenue to increase revenue.”

Bodinga also cleared the air on the persistent removal of number plates by his personnel, saying the act was illegal and it should be discouraged. He mandated the public to report any officer culpable.

“As an agency, we discourage the issue of removal of number plate. Not because of the fact that it is not allowed but it has removed the identity of that vehicle. Instead of removing the number plate it is better to impound the vehicle so that you will know that you are doing the right thing. We have been talking yo our personnel.

“There are some cases reported to us on that issue but I can tell you that because of the operational briefing that we usually encourage areas commander to do, I think the removal of number plate has stopped completely. If it persists, we encourage people to come and tell us. The only situation it may be necessary is when you park your vehicle and probably abandoned it.”

He further spoke on drivers who beat traffic lights, revealing that the force would commence the taking of plate numbers and announcing them on radio, television stations and possibly declare the defaulters wanted.

“Beating traffic is very disturbing especially in the FCT. You will agree with me that beating traffic light is equally suicide bombing because what you are doing is inviting head to head coalition with other people. The attitude of drivers is very disheartening when it comes to obeying the rules and regulation. We encourage our personnel to say around traffic lights to ensure that people obey the rules.

“What makes the enforcement difficult is that you do not arrest until someone commits the offence. We do not encourage chasing people because people who have the capacity to beat traffic light also have the capacity to drive dangerously. We have developed a strategy to follow you and be talking to you with our mic to pullover. I think we want to go a step further to media houses and call out their numbers, and also declare you wanted,” he said.