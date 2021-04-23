By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Association of Victory Park Estate Bare-land Owners in Lagos has urged the Federal Government as well as the Lagos state government to wade into the seizure of some plots of land within the Estate in Lekki, by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The association alleged that AMCON violated court orders by selling the disputed plots and called for a review of their conduct, while adding that members of the association ran the risk of losing their life savings.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference organised by the association of Victory Park Estate Bare-land Owners in Lagos, the Managing Partner, Pistis Partners law firm, Mayowa Owolabi, representing some of the affected members of the association, revealed that the members acquired several plots of land within the estate from a company called Knight Rook Limited, through an affiliated company called Grant Properties Limited, in 2002.

Owolabi noted that the claimants, upon acquiring the land, proceeded to register the title deeds at the land registry, paid all registrations fees and statutory charges and, thereafter, procured the Governor’s consent.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and Lagos State government to review AMCON’s conduct by protecting the interests of Nigerians,” Owolabi said.