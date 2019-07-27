Wives of governors’ of the 36 states of the federation have thrown their weight behind the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on the need to urgently take proactive measures to stem increasing cases of violence against women and children.

Mrs. Buhari had recently called for action to be taken to forestall rising cases of sexual abuse against women and children. According to a statement released at the weekend on behalf of the governors’ wives, jointly signed by wife of the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Chairperson, Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs. Amina Abubakar and Chairperson of Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs. Betty Obaseki, they noted that this had become expedient with daily cases of rape, violence, sexual harassment and murders of women and children.

This is even as the wives of the state helmsmen lamented that women and children with special needs have also become targets of sexual violence.

The statement reads in part: “As concerned mothers and citizens, we hereby call on the Inspector General of Police to direct the Nigerian Police to treat rape and defilement cases with the speed and seriousness such cases deserve, in order to ensure justice for victims. We are also requesting that the Nigerian Police should be tactful and supportive in the handling of alleged sexual offences and take measures to prevent the intimidation of victims by families and associates of suspects.”