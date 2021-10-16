From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Violence erupted on Saturday as the splinter group of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State held its parallel state congress.

The APC caucus had gathered at Ogo-Oluwa along Gbongan-Ibadan road, Osogbo, to elect their state executives in a parallel congress.

Suspected thugs invaded the venue and started shooting guns.

Residents scampered for safety as the thugs engaged in gun duels, causing chaos in the town.

Details later….

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .