From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has listed violence against women and girls; gender inequality, patriarchy and harmful cultural practices as worrisome societal blights that rob women the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the urgent task of nation building.

She noted that the aforementioned challenges, if not tackled headlong, will remain a cog in the wheel of national progress.

The Minister insisted that adequate protection and security for women were vital to ensuring national prosperity.

Talen stated these in Abuja on Wednesday at a workshop organized for journalists, towards ending gender-based violence and harmful cultural practices in Nigeria.

The workshop, themed; “National Communication Strategy on Ending Gender Based Violence and Harmful Practices Against Women and Girls in Nigeria”, was organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative/UNFPA.

Talen, who was represented by Abia Udeme, a senior official of the Ministry, disclosed that 25 States have so far domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP), 2015 and 27 States have also domesticated the Child Rights Act (CRA), 2003. She added that sustained efforts were ongoing to ensure that other States did the same.

Earlier in her remarks, Adenike Ayodele, Programme Officer, Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), stated that the establishment was determined to remain a voice that inspires change by eliminating all forms of violence and harmful practices against women and girls in Nigeria.

She further explained that violence against women and girls remained a fundamental human right violation, adding that the strategy to end it must be timely as the issue has persisted for so long.

“We’re also excited to be a part of the EU-funded spotlight initiative collaboration with the United Nations. This global integration beams the spotlight on matters of violence against women and girls”, she noted.

