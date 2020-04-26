The Kaduna State Government has warned residents against self-help amidst violence and unwarranted attacks.

The however called for the cooperation of communities in Kajuru Local Government Area to maintain peace, stop killings and violence.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this during the government security engagement on Sunday over renewed violence in the area at the weekend.

According to him, the Government of Kaduna State and security agencies have been doing their best to stem the tide of the incessant bloodshed in Kajuru local government.

He warned the communities to avoid resorting to self-help to settle scores, advising them to follow the law to settle grievances and not engage in jungle justice.

”Fulani while grazing come under attack, they must not take the laws in to their hands but rather they must recourse to the law and government.

”Similarly, should Adara, in the course of farming and other activities come under attack, they must recourse to the law and not engage in jungle justice.

”This is not a banana republic.

“As a serious government, together with the security agencies, we have had cause to meet with the Adara and Fulani youths, District Head, Ward Heads and Ardos at different meetings to appeal for peace and restraint from self-help.

”Security operatives are working round the clock and will not waver for a second should anyone be found wanting in the unfortunate situation we find ourselves.

‘’As a government, we will not shy away from confronting threats to peace, law and order.

“We will also not shy away from taking hard decisions that will better common good and public interest as government will not toy with constitutional and statutory responsibilities,’’ he said

Aruwan said that the security reports and intelligence gathering in the area showed that bad eggs were everywhere and responsible for the predicaments.

”We must work hard to free our humanity from the clutches of evil-minded individuals who want violence and killings to be entrenched in our communities.

‘’There is no justification for killings and maiming people on their farms or homes.

”People in their huts or while grazing are attacked and killed for no reasons but sheer cruelty and evil. We must rise and support government and security agencies in tackling this unwholesome trend.

‘’What we are experiencing here is inhumanity perpetrated by criminals, and criminals must not be shielded with religious and ethnic identities,” he said.

Aruwan said that such people must be identified as criminals and treated as such via retribution as contained in the law.

He said that criminality was not related to religion, ethnicity or any affiliations but simply borne out of wicked intentions of the villainous elements amongst us.

The commissioner assured the people that government, security agencies and people of conscience would continue to work for peace, law and order.

He appealed to ‘’the youths to take advantage of deepening peace because the future is ours and we must first guarantee our today’’.

‘’As a government, our vision is one of peace, security and prosperity in Kajuru. We have abundant political will to see that vision realised. We will not relent.

”We are committed to security as a foundation for your sustainable development.”

Aruwan said that Kajuru was a rural local government area whose citizens were farmers, adding ‘’what will become of them if they can’t farm, if they can’t graze and can’t move freely?’’

According to him, the community will be heading for economic stagnation if this cycle of violence continues ‘’and we must turn the tide for the sake of our collective progress and wellbeing’’.

‘’Anyone who convinces us to take up arms and kill each other does not mean well for us and our communities.

”We should be careful about riding on the back of a tiger. When you promote violence, remember you are riding on the back of a tiger, and it will consume you someday. In a nutshell no one is exempted, eventually,’’ he warned.

Aruwan said that government has charged security agencies to continue to be swift, decisive, neutral and impartial in dealing with criminality in any guise.

”Killing, destruction of property and other such acts as we have seen in the last few days will not be countenanced,’’ the commissioner emphasised.

The state Director, State Security Service (SSS), Mr Idris Koya, also enjoined residents to always contact security agents with vital information that could nip any security breach.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Umar Musa Muri, promised to look into issues of logistics and personnel.

He said that 10,000 policemen passed out recently and Kajuru would be highly considered in their posting.

Similarly, the Commander of 1 Div. Garrison, Brig-Gen. O.S. Abai, advised stakeholders to identify trouble makers even before a crisis.

He appealed for unity amongst people in the community.

On his part, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Council, Mr Cafra Caino, reminded the gathering on the existing ban on all hunting expeditions.

He urged the state government to construct roads in some remote parts of the local government to aid security personnel to access hard to to reach communities during emergencies. (NAN)