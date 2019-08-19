Tony John, Port Harcourt

President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Legborsi Pyagbara, has stated that the resurgence of chain of cult violence and destruction of lives and property in most Ogoni communities, is a deliberate and direct attack on the peace initiative and process by well-meaning groups and leaders of Ogoni.

MOSOP president made the remark yesterday, while responding to latest report of deadly attacks on Opouko and Luumene communities in Nyokhana district of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The two communities came under attack on Sunday, during which at least eight persons were reportedly killed.

Six persons were allegedly killed in Opouko and two in Luumene, while the residence of the Khana council Chairman, Lateh Loolooh, and palace of the Gbenemene Banghan, Suanu Baridam, were razed.

Pyagbara bemoaned the killings and destruction of property by those, he said, did not want peace in Ogoni, and are making efforts to put the area under siege.

“It seems to me that there is an internal factor and interest in trying to put Ogoni in perpetual fear and siege. Don’t forget, people that want to destroy you will always use someone in your house. There is a possibility of some interest that we have not been able to uncover in this whole matter,” Pyagbara said.

The MOSOP president, who had earlier visited Nyokuru, Taabaa and Okwale communities to ascertain the level of destruction and sympathise with victims’ families, again lamented over the razing of houses in his compound in Nyokuru community and those of Chief Nule of Taabaa and others in Okwale communities.

Pyagbara noted that time had come for Ogoni to look inward and say ‘enough is enough’, stressing that ‘every right-thinking Ogoni man and woman must rise against this madness’ and tell those involved that they could not put Ogoni under siege.

He explained that the peace initiative MOSOP and other groups had started, which youth groups as well as key stakeholders were part of the previous meetings, was still on course.

He expressed disappointment why some persons were not committed to the peace agreement at the Saakpenwa meeting.