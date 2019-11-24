Emma Njoku

The League Management Company (LMC) has imposed a total of N4.2million fine on Nasarawa United, following incidents of violence that occurred at the end of Match Day 4 fixture in Lafia, involving the club and Plateau United, in which the match officials were attacked by fans of the club.

The league management body also other that subsequent home fixtures of the club will be played behind closed doors, indefinitely, while the Curator, Aliyu Mohammed Hamzat has been banned for life from all Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match venues and activities.

Also sanctioned are a player of the club, Paul Seun Komolafe who is to serve a one year ban while the Media Officer of the team, Eche Amos, was fined and cautioned.

According to a press release from the media department of the LMC, all the sanctions take immediate effect.

Komolafe was sanctioned for assaulting the match officials and for inciting the club supporters to commit violence against match officials in the match against Plateau United in breach of Rule C11 and C1.3 Wednesday last week.

Hamza, the club’s Curator has been banned for leading the attack on the referee and other match officials, in violation of Rule C11 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL.

Amos was cited for breach of Rule C1 for releasing or causing to be released, a written press statement unfairly criticizing match officials, a conduct deemed capable of bringing the League to disrepute. He was fined N100,000 and warned to desist from such conduct.

Under Rule B1.18, the club was charged for the action of its supporters who threw objects, including stones at the match officials. Other charges leveled against the club were failure to ensure adequate crowd control and prevention of access by unauthorised persons to restricted area, which led to the attack on match officials as they headed to the dressing room; considered a breach of Rule B13.52.1 and B13.52.2

Nasarawa United was also charged for breach of Rule C1, punishable by virtue of Rule B15.17 for conducts capable of bringing the game to disrepute through the action of some of its supporters, a player and an officer of the club in assaulting match officials and causing disturbances.

The club, however, has 10 working days to pay the imposed fines or risk further disciplinary actions.

The LMC further issued an order of closure of gates to fans for all Nasarawa United home matches for an indefinite period but which can only be considered for review upon Nasarawa United compliance with set out criteria to improve security in venue and proper fan engagement.

The club, its player and backroom staff are allowed 48 hours to respond in writing, either accepting the decisions or electing to be tried by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Disciplinary Committee.