From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Hon. Femi Bamisile and Sola Fatoba, serving House of Representatives lawmakers and aspirants, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday won re-election in Ekiti State to serve second term.

Bamisile, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA), garnered a total of 160 votes to defeat a serving House of Assembly member representing Emure constituency, Hon Bummi Adelugba, who scored O.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

But in an astounding fashion, a businessman and oil dealer, Mr. Akinlayo Kolawole, trounced a serving House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Olanrewaju in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1.

However, the primary in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, involving an incumbent, Bunmi Ogunlola and Biodun Omoleye, former Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi and Dele Philips, was allegedly disrupted by political thugs and the Electoral Officer, Akin Alebiosu, had his head smashed with stone and planks in the process.

Ogunlola, who reacted to the violence, said: “It was in the course of the vote being cast by delegates that the personal assistant to one of the contestants came to intercept what they were doing and took possession of some of the ballot boxes and torn the papers.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The exercise was inconclusive so it is normal we have to go all over again. My appeal to the party is that they should conduct primary for the constituency because we have limited time.

“It should be conducted in no distant time because tomorrow will be for the Senate even tomorrow we can still do it. They want to take advantage of my gender”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Meanwhile a serving federal lawmaker, Hon Fatoba, who represents Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, according to the Committee from Abuja that conducted the primary, polled a total of 114 to win trounce Oluyemi Esan, Opeyemi Ogunsakin and Sunday Ola, who polled 2, 3 and 0 respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In the same fashion, Mr Akin Rotimi, the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to Fayemi, also won the primary in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1.

Bamisile said his victory would further imbue him with zeal and vigour to do more for his constituents.

“I am happy about this, it shows that my people appreciated the little we have been able to do in the last few years and I assure them that I will bring more dividends of democracy.”

Addressing newsmen on his victory, Fatoba, said : “I appreciate Governor Kayode Fayemi, Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and my constituents, including the delegates, for their support. I call on other contestants to see this as no Victor, no vanquished race. I plead with them to join me so that we can all work for the victory of APC in the June 18 governorship election”.

But the trio of Esan, Ogunsakin and Ola, expressed disapproval over the victory, describing the primary as a sham and a disgrace to the ruling party.

While addressing the pressmen at the venue of the primary, they said : “This primary is nothing, but a sham and disgrace to APC.

“The delegates’ list that was brought from the national was changed by some party members and we expected the panel from Abuja to rectify this , which they didn’t do.

“We are appealing to the national leaders of our party to nullify the primary and order fresh election ,so that our party can win in 2023”.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .