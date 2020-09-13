John Adams, Minna

The congress to elect State Working Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State yesterday turned violence as thugs suspected to be loyal to the two top contenders for the office of the chairman engaged themselves in a free for all fight.

Former House of Representatives and Deputy House Leader, Hon. Baba Shehu Agaie, was manhandled and had to be whisked away from the venue of the congress by heavily armed security men.

A pointer to a possible violence was noticed when as early as 7:00a.m, the entire vicinity of the party secretariat along Easter Bypass was taken over by supporters of the two contenders for the state championship position, incumbent Tanko Beji and former House of Representatives member, Mallam Ahmed Murktar.

Although there was heavy security presence at the venue, it could not prevent the former House of Representatives member, Shehu Agaie, from being given the beating of his life by some party supporters suspected to be from his own local government, Agaie.

They had accused him of sabotaging their collective interest by aligning with the former Governor Babangida Aliyu-led group.

However, when the atmosphere became tensed and not conducive for any congress, the electoral committee led by Mohammed Iman from the national headquarters of the party was whisked away by security agents.

In a statement, the electoral committee chairman announced the suspension of the entire exercise, sighting insecurity as his reason.