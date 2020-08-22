Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Violence yesterday marred the local government election in some parts of Akure, the Ones State capital as there were crises in some polling centres in the state.

There were cases of ballot box snatching in unit 19, ward 04 in Omolere area of Akure.

The women leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mrs Bisi Aderemi alleged that some agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) were responsible for ballot box snatching at the polling centre.

She alleged that a known political thug snatched the ballot box when it became clear that the SDP was leading in the election.

Mrs Aderemi alleged that some APC stalwarts in the area made attempts to bribe leaders of the SDP with #30,000 each but they resisted, insisting that they would work in line with their conscience.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the local government election as a charade.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Ikantu Peretei said it decided to boycott the election because it preempted crisis.

He said “the crisis witnessed in the Saturday’s local government election was a proof that PDP was very right to have boycotted the charade called Local Government elections. It was an exercise marked with shameless impunity, unpardonable brigandage and violence.

“Twenty four hours before the election, APC thugs unleashed violence on opposition parties in Ondo town, Idanre and Owo that attempted to participate in the election. In thousands of polling units, neither voting materials nor ODIEC personnel were seen at about noon on election day. Where they were seen, ballot papers were in short supply.

“We have been vindicated by all the actions of ODIEC and its Pay Masters as incapable of conducting free and fair election. They should go ahead and announce the election results as previously compiled in all the wards and Local Government Areas.

“ODIEC has not only failed the people of Ondo State, but also disappoint the masses. The commission should be disbanded as a matter of urgency, because their outing is not only a sham but shameful,” he added.