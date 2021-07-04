From Gyang Bere

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that violence is not the best approach to resolving crisis in Nigeria.

In a press statement after Imo Unity Prayer and Praise Convention, he charged all Nigerians to join hands together to proffer solutions to the challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said through the Church, Nigeria would come out stronger from the ugly situation. “If Plateau State can overcome its crisis, Imo State will overcome its own too,” he said, adding that peace remains the only instrument for development.

“Do not be led by anger and emotions during challenges but be led by the spirit of God,” Pam counseled.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.