From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former lawmaker representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Senator Magnus Abe, has advised politicians to fear God, stressing that violence was not the solution to the lingering crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

His remarks followed reported attack on one of his supporters in Eleme on Saturday.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Eleme Chapter of Rivers Voice of Freedom (RVF) held at the Eleme Civil Centre, yesterday.

Abe stated: “I am a proud member of the All Progressives Congress. I am one of the founders and leaders of the party. Nobody can wish that away and nobody can take that away. If you have contributed, you have contributed. And all of here have contributed. Without us, there can be no APC in the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.