From Gyang Bere

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said violence is not the best approach to resolving crisis in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam in a press statement after Imo unity prayer and praise Convention, charged all Nigerians to join hands together and proffer solution to the challenges bedeviling the nation.

He explained that it is the responsibility of the Church to embrace peace and not violence , adding that “we will not have development if we continue in violence”.

Rev. Pam said Nigeria and the church are matching forward, saying through the Church, Nigeria will come out stronger from the ugly situation. “If Plateau State can overcome its crisis, Imo State will overcome theirs too”.

He admonished Nigerians and the people of Imo State to cheer up even in the face of the current challenges, God has not forsaken the people.

The statement said Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State expressed gratitude for the message of peace and reiterated that peace is the only instrument for development in Nigeria.

Gov Uzodinma informed that the State has faced serious crisis in the last few weeks but they have prayed to God and He has answered them.

“Imo State in the last few week was characterized by violence and we were thrown into confusion but we cried and the Almighty God answered us”.

He further informed that the citizens of Imo State have come to thank God for restoring peace back to the State, saying “ God has not left us, we have seen his mighty works in our state”.

“I will not relent but will do everything humanly possible to return peace back to the state and also provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive”.

National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Samson Ayokunle urged Christians to always seek God in the face of challenges and obey his instructions.

According to him, “Do not be led by anger and emotions during challenges but be led by the spirit of God”.

He encouraged Christians not to go weary but to hold unto their faith even in the midst of their problems.