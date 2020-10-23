Gyang Bere, Jos

The member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, Simon Mwadkwon, recently presented empowerment items to 80 widows in the constituency.

He said: “This presentation is in fulfilment of the Biblical scripture that mandated us to take care of the widows, the orphans and the physically challenged in the society.

“We are starting our empowerment with this category of people because they are most affected by the violence that bedevilled Riyom/Barkin-Ladi Constituency, which claimed several lives. Most of the women here lost their husbands and the children became orphans due to the violence and midnight attacks.

“The physically challenged here were not born like this. Some of them got themselves into their present predicament as a result of their encounter during the violence and I feel it is imperative to alleviate their suffering particularly at this period of pandemic.”

Mwadkwon lamented that the constituency has more widows and orphans in the state and possibly in the whole of North Central geopolitical zone due to massive invasion by bandits. He prayed that the area should not witness such crisis again.

Member representing Riyom in the state House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, urged the women not to sell the materials presented to them, but to utilise them to upgrade their lives

Madam Daina Mwadkwon, who presented sawing machines and grinding machines to the widows, encouraged them to continue to trust in God for their prosperity and uplifting.

Sixty seven-year-old widow, Kaneng Davou, who is physically challenged, said the donation was the first since she lost her husband during a midnight attack in 2013.

Mrs Joy Bulus, who hails from Bachit village, expressed joy and gratitude. She said the sewing machine would upgrade her economic life and impact positively on her children.