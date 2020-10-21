One person died while others were injured as the demonstration turned violent in Kano.

Several vehicles were either torched or vandalised along Sabo Garri area in the confrontation between protesters and hired thugs detailed to forcefully disperse the demonstrators.

The demonstrators had moved along Igbo Road, France Road and were moving towards the end of Airport Riad when things went out of hand.

Trouble started just before midday after two truck -load of thugs armed with knives and dangerous weapons confronted the demonstrators along Airport Road by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The thugs who were about 30 in number appeared while they were on the move, descending on youths with sticks.

It was gathered that in retaliation, the demonstrators retreated to their base along Court Road by Sarkjn Yaki junction where they vandalised property belonging to people of the host community.

The confrontation which has since assumed an ethnic dimension has led to to pandemonium across the state, with people rushing to safer areas.

Spokesperson of the Police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna has not commented on tis development.