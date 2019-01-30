The success of the forthcoming election in Osun State might be facing serious threat following the report of an alleged invasion of Oboku/Oriade Federal Constituency by thugs, who allegedly attacked supporters of APC candidate for Obokun /Oriade Federal Constituency, Dr Siji Olamiju.

Olamiju alleged that a member currently representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, who is also his co-contestant in the coming election, masterminded an attack on his members and campaign vehicles at Ilase-Ijesa at the weekend, in which two persons were seriously injured by alleged cultists.

Olamiju, in the company of party leaders in his constituency, stated this in Osogbo, the state capital, while addressing newsmen to draw the attention of law enforcement agents to the alleged attack, and on the need to ensure peace and security of lives and property during and after the election.

Olamiju went on to accuse the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ibokun of complicity in the attack.

Olamiju lamented that Arms Day was celebrated in Esa-Oke Town for the purpose of the election.

He noted that, with the prevalence of thugs and availability of arms, Obokun and Oriade areas would not be safe for the elections.

Narrating the alleged attack on his supporters, Olamiji recalled: “We were about to approach the palace of the Alase of Ase Ijesha when we got the news that some of our members were under attack. We quickly went back to ascertain the degree of injuries and attend to the victims,” he said.

“When we got to the scene, we realised that two of our members had been stabbed with broken bottles and because we are law abiding people, we directed the victims to go and make a formal complaint at a police station located in Ibokun.

“We were later called to be informed that instead of the DPO to allow those victims to make entry, they were surprisingly locked them up for no reason after they were beaten up by female police.

“We went back there and demanded for explanation, which he declined. Even after I contacted the Commissioner of Police and he gave a directive for the victims to be released, the DPO flagrantly flouted the order,” Olamiju said.

The candidate called for a high powered police investigative team to investigate the matter to avert further breakdown of law and order.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police Fimihan Adeoye said that investigation into matter was ongoing.

He added that whoever was found culpable in the attack would be made to face the law.