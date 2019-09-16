Magnus Eze, Enugu

Members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have vowed to commit their lives in continuation of the struggle and restoration of sovereign state of Biafra through non-violence approach.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, stated this at the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the pro-Biafra group in Awgu, Enugu State.

He said Biafra was the answer to the injustices the Igbo have suffered in Nigeria, noting that all hope was not lost the independence would soon be actualised.

Madu paid glowing tributes to several Biafra activists who died in the cause of the struggle, including some of their parents that died out of frustrations while others were still in agony over their losses.

“We are committed, consistently and uncompromisingly agitating for an independent state of Biafra from Nigeria. Biafra is the answer to the subjective slavery, which Nigeria subjected Ndigbo to ranging from political, economic, academic, religious, cultural and social slavery.

“Today in Nigeria, true nationhood has remained stillborn. Peace, justice and equity have remained elusive to Nigeria which still remains in perpetual strife and increasing crises since her independence. These undeniable realities are the reasons the Nigerian state is afraid of Biafra which represents the truth they cannot legitimately counter. Biafra speaks of the truth Nigeria know they are guilty of. So, out of weakness, jittery and fear, Nigeria resort to repressions, persecutions, killings and detention of Biafran agitators,” he said.

MASSOB also condemned the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which ruled in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said the court did not take into consideration the sufferings and yearnings of Nigerians.

“The judges have painted the Nigeria judiciary as the worst and most corrupt judiciary in the world. They have finally closed the thin door of Nigeria’s survival,” Madu stated.