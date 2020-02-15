Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has declared dusk to dawn curfew in the state over the violent protests that greeted the Supreme Court decision to nullify the election of Chief David Lyon and his running mate, Senator Degi Biobarakuma Eremieyo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protesters mainly members of APC took to the streets and set bonfires to barricade major roads especially Melford Okilo road and the Tombia roundabout.

Speaking at a press briefing after an emergency security meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie said the curfew was necessary to curtail any security breach.

Earlier, there were protests in Yenagoa and some parts of the state over the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of Bayelsa governor- elect, Chief David Lyon and the deputy governor- elect, Senator Degi Biobarakuma Eremienyo.

Meanwhile, soldiers and armed policemen have been deployed to major streets to forestall a total breakdown of law and order