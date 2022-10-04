From Joseph Obukata, Warri

An orgy of violence has enveloped some parts of Delta State, particularly Warri, commercial hub of the state, and Ughelli, as angry youths protesting alleged incessant arrest of suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘yahoo boys’ by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) wreck havoc at the Otovwodo axis of the East/West road.

Daily Sun reports that by the time the dust raised by the protest settled down, at least three persons were seen dead on the floor and over 20 trucks laden with petroleum products and granite were set ablaze.

A similar protest which also took place in Warri leaving many motorists and commuters stranded for hours at the ever-busy Effurun roundabout,caused pandemonium in the metropolis..

The protesters had set bonfire at the Effurun roundabout and carried various placards, some of which bore the inscription “#EndEFCC” at the wee hours of the day.

It was gathered that the protest sparked off at the same place in Otovwodo junction, Ughelli where the #EndSars protest which snowballed into a major violent protest nationwide started from.

The #Endsars protest which started in a similar circumstance was against police brutality and harassment of youths.

Tuesday’s protest which turned bloody in the afternoon came a day after operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested ninety five(95) suspected internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.

The suspects popularly known as ‘yahoo boys’ were arrested on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in a sting operation, at Adesa Ughonton and Jedda axis of Warri, Delta State for suspected fraudulent internet-related activities, according to EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujeren.

The youths who protested simultaneously at Warri and Ughelli alleged that the anti-graft agency had wrongly profiled them as internet fraudsters without any concrete evidence to back their claims.

One of the protesters who identified himself as Johnson said, “We want peace in Nigeria, and they are using the EFCC to disorganize and prevent the youths from voting at the 2023 general election, and we will not accept it from anyone.”

Another protester who gave his name as Christian said, “The activities of the EFCC are becoming too much, we do not have good roads, schools are on strike, even after graduating, there are no jobs and they are here chasing shadows.”

“After which one old man will shake himself himself into position and tell us rat ran away with money, tomorrow another will enter and tell us that mosquito fly away with money, is their money missing, or is their fathers money.” he queried.

As at the time of filing this report on Tuesday evening, a combined team of soldiers and mobile policemen have been drafted to the scene which have since been deserted by residents and business owners.