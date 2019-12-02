Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to former Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd.) comment that there were indications that the country was overdue for restructuring and in urgent need of a new way of governance.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Ogomudia’s comment shows he was yet to accept that democracy has come to stay in the country.

It also described as untrue that nothing has been done to bring the killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, to book, saying 14 suspects have been arrested so far based on their alleged involvement.

Ogomudia was quoted as saying he feared for the future of the country and the present security situation in the country, saying “a country where a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, was killed in the streets like an urchin, and nothing happened, is a sign that the nation is not moving in the right direction.”