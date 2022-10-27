From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A High Court in Nasarawa state has arraigned Dr. Fred Ekpa Ayokhai who is 53 years old, Emmanuela Ayokhai 18 years old, Bob Praise Ayokhai 23 years old and Saint-Dan Ayokhai 21 years old over alleged viral Naked assault Video abusing one Blessing recently.

According to the Nasarawa police public relations officer, DSP Nansel Ramhan, saying the perpetrators were on October 26, 2022 arraigned at High Court 1, Nasarawa State before Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State on six (6) count charge of Criminal Conspiracy, House Breaking and Criminal Force or Assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty, Kidnapping and Inflicting Physical Injury.

Daily Sun reports that the Offences listed above are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, Section 3(1) & 4 of the Nasarawa State Kidnapping (prohibition) Law, 2019, Section 268 (2) & 354 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria and Section 3 (1) of the Nasarawa State Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Law, 2019.

The case has been assigned to High Court, Obi for trail while the suspects have been remanded in prison custody pending formal arraignment.