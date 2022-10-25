From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The management of the Federal university of Lafia, FULAFIA has condemned and distance self from Dr. Fred Ekpe a lecturer in the History and international studies department of the University over viral Naked video of assault on Blessing Mathias trending on the social Media.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported revealed that the daughter of Dr. Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, who had, earlier, quarreled with Blessing, who is not a student of FULafia, stated that Dr. Ayokhai, along with his daughter and some persons believed to be his family members, allegedly, later combined to assault Blessing.

The University made the disclosure on Tuesday in a press release signed by the Head, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Abubakar Ibrahim send to Daily sun via a WhatsApp message.

Abubakar said “reports on the physical assault of a young girl, named Blessing Mathias, allegedly by Dr. Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, a lecturer in the History and International Studies Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), have, on Monday, October 24, officially reached the attention of Management of the University.”

“Dr Ayokhai, though a staff of FULafia, the Management of the University wishes to, categorically, dissociate itself and the University from the unpardonable, shameful and condemnable actions of Dr Ayokhai.”

“FULafia, with Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman as its Vice-Chancellor, is proud, and reputed for observance, of its core values, namely, integrity, innovation and discipline, through which its actions are conceived, tailored and anchored.”

The release further said the University will not, therefore, condone actions that seemingly, or otherwise, contradict its core values, irrespective of who the perpetrators of such actions should be. Consequently, the University, eagerly, awaits conclusion of investigations on this matter, which must be carried out to their logical conclusion, to take the next line of action.

“It is pertinent to state that the University has laid down rules, procedures and regulations on how to deal with its staff whose behaviours are found to have fouled the laws and rules that govern their conducts.”

“Therefore, the University wishes to assure the people that the unfortunate action exhibited by Dr Ayokhai does not represent, in the least, what should be expected from any member of staff of the University and his action is condemned in very strong terms by the University.”

“Although measures are already in place to guarantee the good conduct of the staff of FULafia, such measures would be strengthened and reinforced to forestall any future occurrences of the type of dismissive and appalling behaviour exhibited by Dr Ayokhai.”

Recall that that the unfortunate happenings occurred when the University is not in session, with plans underway to reopen for academic activities on November 7, 2022.