By Steve Agbota

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said it had withdrawn the officers and entire team from Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘C’ for assaulting an unarmed civilian in a viral video on Benin-Agbor expressway on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at about 5.00 pm.

In a statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer (NPRO) of the Service, Deputy Controller Timi Bomodi, said the officers are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters, Zone ‘C’, Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

According to the statement, officers who fail to abide by the tenets of the Service would be sanctioned appropriately in order to enforce discipline.

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media. In it, one of our officers was recorded assaulting an unarmed civilian. This action took place on the Benin – Agbor expressway on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at about 5.00 pm.

“This officer and other members of that team from FOU Zone ‘C’ have since been withdrawn from patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt,” the statement reads.

The statement added that officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times.

“Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline.

“The NCS would like to reassure the general public of its commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens and frowns seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image.

“We ask that all law-abiding persons go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as we work assiduously to bring closure to this unwholesome incident,” the Service explained.