From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Publicity Secretary of Kaduna State All Progressive Congress (APC), Salisu Tanko Wusono has defended governor Nasir El-rufai over 2014 comments on kidnapping that went viral recently in a video on social media.

Governor Elrufai had in 2014 in a media interview canvassed for the payment of Ransom to Bandits, Boko Haram and Kidnappers for peace to reign as against his current stance that bandits should not be paid ransom to release kidnapped victims.

Wusono in a statement to the press said the governor’s comment was right at that time, adding that things have changed over the years which required different line of comments and action under current dispensation.

APC Scribe however noted that replaying 2014 video that went viral was the handiwork political opponents who are bent on using every opportunity to crucify the governor.

“I can assure anybody who cares that their efforts will fail as usual because

the state of insecurity in Nigeria as at 2014 was the foundation of what we are seeing today.

“If insecurity was nipped in the bud in 2014 by the then Peoples Democratic Party led Government it would not have snowballed into a gargantuan monster of insecurity as typified by Boko Haram, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and Banditry as being witnessed across the country today.

“I think that was the basis of El-rufai’s comments at that time when he called for payment of ransom to free kidnapped school girls. But things have changed between 2014 and 2021 and therefore we need to change with the trends of events to face current realities on ground.

“No ransom payment policy of the Kaduna State Governor stands because the payment of Ransom have proved to be ineffective in Zamfara and Katsina States where bandits have kidnapped several citizens”.

On the insinuation that he and other Party leaders were supporting some governorship Aspirants for the 2023 governorship elections in the State, Wusono described the rumour as the handiwork of some people who want to cause disharmony among members of APC in Kaduna State.

“I want to say that anybody irrespective of class and standing within the Party in Kaduna State who is presently jostling for the position of governorship in 2023 is nothing but a distraction to Malam Nasir Ahmad Elrufai whose Infrastructural developments across the State have been winning both Local and Global accolades.

“The work at hand in Kaduna State for now is for all and sundry to support the Kaduna State Governor in delivering his electoral promises and when 2023 comes, we will support whoever the Governor Supports so as to ensure the continuity of the good works started by Malam Nasir Ahmad El-rufai”. The statement said