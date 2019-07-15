Virgin Atlantic at the weekend celebrated its 18 years of operations in Nigeria saying it had airlifted over three million customers on board and freighted over 5.5 million kilograms of cargo since launching out its first flight from Nigeria on July 6, 2001 aboard a Boeing 747-200 that flew from Lagos to London, United Kingdom. Commercial Manager for Virgin Atlantic in Nigeria, Mr. Justin Bell, in a statement said, “July 2019 marks 18 years of flying between Lagos and London for Virgin Atlantic and it has been an honour for Virgin Atlantic to connect this great nation of travellers with London and the rest of the world.”

Bell said in the last 18years, Virgin Atlantic has helped communities in Nigeria by engaging in corporate social responsibility activities, including delivery of medical supplies to local maternity wards as well as facilitating long-term business mentoring with Sir Richard Branson for some Nigerian entrepreneurs.

He said the Lagos to London flight service offers a consistent long haul experience for passengers connecting from Lagos seamlessly via London Heathrow to destinations throughout North America across the Virgin Atlantic network including New York and Boston, the leading commercial and educational cities of the US East Coast. To commemorate the special day, the airline had introduced a special birthday offer with fares starting from NGN304, 000 in economy class.

“Virgin Atlantic will continue to take the lead by offering innovative service and experience that is unrivalled and a delight to customers. We strive to continue to discover innovative ways to serve our customers, offering an experience that is different from the rest of the aviation world,” said Bell.

“Our customers continue to enjoy amazing service from the best crew in the business, great food, inflight entertainment, Wi-Fi and much more! All of this on the most timely and reliable direct service between Nigeria and the UK. For passengers travelling in all cabins, three meal choices are available – some of which cater for the Nigerian palate. As part of the in-flight entertainment, in addition to box office UK film titles, Virgin Atlantic offers a number of Nollywood films across a range of genres,” he added.